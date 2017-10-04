World War II veteran shares his journey before and after the war

With the attack on Pearl Harbor, Dolph Brostrom decided to join and serve the U.S. Navy. In his book entitled One Sailor’s Journey: Tales From World War II, Brostrom narrates how that attack changed not only his life but also the lives of many people. This book includes the author’s memoirs of a happy, sad, informative, and even funny story. His amazing encounters with nature, men at work in Ship Repair A.D. 40 on an island in the South Pacific, and, of course, war, are also shared throughout the story.

This great true-to-life story of Dolph Brostrom gives the readers the idea of how his life was forever impacted by the attack on Pearl Harbor. With nostalgic photographs that capture the essence of time, his book is definitely a good addition to one’s collection.

The book One Sailor’s Journey: Tales From World War II will be proudly displayed at the 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair which will take place this coming October 11, 2017. Save the date and don’t forget to grab a copy!



One Sailor’s Journey: Tales From World War II

Written by: Dolph Brostrom

Published by: Bridge Stream Publishers

Published Date: June 12, 2014

Paperback price: $9.95



About the author

Dolph Brostrom was born in New Castle, Australia in 1921. He was working in the shipyards and attending college part time when his world was shattered by the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Dolph decided to join the Navy and served until the end of World War II. After the war, he joined the Fire Department in Oakland, California, but was recalled to active duty during the Korean conflict and served with Navy Patrol Bomber Squadron VP-871 in Japan and Korea. After this period of service was over, Dolph finished his career with the Oakland Fire Department. He now lives in Carlsbad, California with his wife where he works as an author.