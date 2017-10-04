Unicel Architectural wins prestigious export award from the Association de la construction du Québec (ACQ)

MONTREAL, CANADA – October 4, 2017 – Unicel Architectural, manufacturer of vision and daylight control solutions, today announced the receipt of the Export Award - le trophée Exportation - from the Association de la construction du Québec (ACQ). Presented on September 30th as part of the ACQ’s 2017 annual recognition banquet, this award acknowledges the company’s dynamism in international markets, excellence, and commitment to the values of integrity and professionalism in serving Quebec’s industry and economy.



“We are thrilled to be recognized by the ACQ for this important award,” said Jean-François Couturier, CEO of Unicel Architectural. “It has always been our mission to bring our products to international markets with our made-in-Quebec commitment to quality, innovation and customer service. This award underscores our ideals and is a testament to the people in our company who represent us with excellence every day to our constituents – locally, nationally and internationally.”



The Export Award distinction reflects Unicel’s success in the conquest of international markets and was centered on the following success factors:

· Its invention of Vision Control® - a patented, hermetically sealed glass unit combining louvers within glass for the optimal control of vision, daylight, heat and sound.

· The applicability and originality of its products that target the privacy, shading and green building markets, with a focus on global healthcare segments.

· Its effective global sales and marketing strategy that has resulted in over 85 percent of its revenues gleaned from outside Quebec.

· The successful penetration of key US markets for over 25 years, particularly in the healthcare building sector.



For more information on the ACQ recognition banquet, visit: http://acq.org/congres



About Unicel Architectural



For over 50 years, Unicel Architectural has built a reputation for the most advanced aluminum and glass solutions. These solutions encompass louvered glazing, skylights and more, to enhance major global construction initiatives with utmost quality and reliability. With its proprietary technology, Unicel’s award-winning Vision Control® delivers unprecedented comfort and control of vision, light, temperature and sound with a patented combination of louvers between glass that are hermetically sealed and cordless. Unicel’s solutions are guaranteed for longevity, optimized for energy efficiency, and customizable to any design, environmental or cultural requirements. Unicel combines its market leading know-how with great design to ensure optimal aesthetics and sustainable performance. For more information visit: www.unicelarchitectural.com



