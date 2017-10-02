Atos to acquire Siemens Convergence Creators

Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, today announces its project to acquire Siemens Convergence Creators GmbH (CVC), a global multi-industry digital transformation solutions provider, headquartered in Vienna. With its highly skilled engineers and a total headcount of approximately 800 staff, CVC delivers software based solutions in the fields of communication networks, service and customer management, public safety and security, multimedia infotainment, as well as space technology.

CVC was initially an internal innovative R&D and solutions partner for multiple Siemens Business Units (BUs). In 2016, Siemens completed its carve out as an independent Siemens BU with it’s own IP resources and an external customer strategy.

Focused on innovative R&D and turnkey solutions, CVC would accelerate Atos’ technology leap, bringing specific software and hardware IP assets notably to enlarge its cybersecurity and communication solutions. These combined offerings would strengthen Atos’ credentials and ability to deliver the latest mission-critical systems and secured networks while increasing Atos’ penetration in the Telco market and enable access to high-growth markets such as satellite and civil airplane manufacturers and operators.

CVC presence in Germany, the US, and Central and Eastern Europe (with delivery centres in Croatia and Romania providing digital expertise), together with its powerful network of partners, would offer Atos a strong basis for activities all over the world.

The transaction is expected to close end of December 2017 and is subject to information / consultation by employee representative’s bodies’ as well as the approvals of the regulatory and antitrust authorities.