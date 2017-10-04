Author Shares a Very Moving Book about One Man’s Quest for Freedom

World Hunger, a book written by Gerald Nwankwo, reveals to the readers how one man’s desire and dreams to reach the land of free people, The United States of America, and live amongst them. It tells about one man’s hunger to attain such dreams. The book also divulges the author’s desire to know the people and the culture of the people living in that country. The author’s dream to become one among the free and proud is so great that no amount of force is strong enough to stop him in achieving said dream.

The book contains the life story of the author, the author’s cultural view, family life and determination to be freed from oppression and live amongst the freemen. The author’s desire to learn more about the American people and culture is so great and admiring. The author’s determination is commendable and praiseworthy.

World Hunger is a very entertaining book that is highly recommended to all adults, who are open-minded. The historical background is well-versed as it comes from first-hand experience. World Hunger is one of the titles expected to be displayed at the 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair, which will soon happen this coming October 11, 2017.

World Hunger

Written by: Gerald Nwankwo

Published by: AuthorHouse

Published date: December 12, 2011

Paperback price: $19.95

About the author

The author, Gerald Nwankwo, was born in Umulogho Oxbow, Etiti District, Okigwe division, Imo State, formally of the Eastern Region of Nigeria. No birth certificate was available when he was born, but his baptismal card, which was signed by Reverend Father LaHeif on a Tuesday, December 25, 1939 indicated that he was thirty-six days or a month and a week old, which puts his date of birth at November 19, 1939. He grew up under strict rules of Kala, his father, who didn’t want him to go to school because he already had a royal place for him in the family. But his mother’s desire is to see him in school, which eventually happened. He satisfied his father’s desire for him to be a soldier when the civil war broke out.