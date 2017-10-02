Mazda Publishes Mazda Sustainability Report 2017 and Annual Report 2017

Mazda Motor Corporation today published the Mazda Sustainability Report 20171 in Japanese and Annual Report 20172 in English and Japanese on the company’s website. The English version of the Sustainability Report will be published in October.

The Sustainability Report 2017 outlines Mazda’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives and achievements3 for the fiscal year ended (FYE) March 2017. The Annual Report 2017 features management information and financial news.

Highlights of the Sustainability Report 2017

Top Message

- Mazda’s Representative Director, President and CEO Masamichi Kogai discusses his views on CSR and introduces some CSR initiatives linked to the company’s business strategy.

- Details Mazda’s “Sustainable Zoom-Zoom 2030” long-term vision for technology development and capital alliance with Toyota Motor Corporation

Special Feature 1: SKYACTIV-X next-generation engine

Mazda’s new SKYACTIV-X combines the advantages of gasoline and diesel engines and represents a significant step forward in Mazda’s quest to make the ultimate combustion engine.

Special Feature 2: All-new Mazda CX-5 Crossover SUV

Showcases the all-new Mazda CX-5, which honed the company’s latest design and technology for more refined driving pleasure in every area

Initiatives based on Sustainable Development Goals:

Introduces initiatives that will help achieve the United Nation’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals4

Highlights of the Annual Report 2017

Message from Management

- President and CEO Masamichi Kogai outlines his vision for Mazda as a brand that forms a strong bond with customers and makes world-class vehicles and gives an overview of the capital and business alliance with Toyota.

- Akira Marumoto, Representative Director and Executive Vice President, explains Mazda’s initiatives for sustainable growth, including specifics of the capital and business alliance with Toyota and Mazda’s product and technology strategy for adapting to the changing business environment over the medium and long term.

Mazda’s Business Strategy:

Looks at the key initiatives of the medium-term business plan, Structural Reform Stage 2, and progress made since implementation began in the fiscal year ended March 2017

Review of Operations:

Looks at business results and sales initiatives in Japan, North America, Europe, China and other markets

Mazda's Art of Car Making:

Introduces “Sustainable Zoom-Zoom 2030,” the next-generation SKYACTIV-X engine and Monotsukuri Innovation , as well as accolades for Mazda’s products technologies

Mazda’s Sustainability Report and Annual Report can be downloaded from the company’s global website.

Sustainability Report http://www.mazda.com/en/csr/download/

Annual Report http://www.mazda.com/en/investors/library/annual/

Mazda began fully implementing Brand Value Management in 2013. The Sustainability Report and Annual Report show how Mazda is working to become a brand that enriches people’s lives at every touchpoint to build a strong emotional connection with customers, focusing on the company’s initiatives, organizational aspects and people.

------

1 The Sustainability Report 2017 in Japanese is available as an “in-depth version” and a “social contribution version.” A digest version and corporate profile featuring highlights from the full report will be available in both printed and online formats in October. English editions of the “in-depth version” and the “social contribution version” will be available online in October, and English editions of the digest version and corporate profile will be available in both printed and online formats in November.

2 Both the English and Japanese versions are available only in online format.

3 Mazda’s CSR initiatives are divided into the following six categories; Customer Satisfaction, Quality, Safety, Environment, Respect for People and Social Contributions.

4 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) form an agenda for United Nations member states to realize sustainable development in areas ranging from poverty, hunger and energy to climate change and peace from 2015 through 2030. Announced in September 2015, the SDGs consists of 17 goals and 169 targets.