Sony Support for Mexico Earthquake Relief Efforts

Sony Corporation today announced that Sony and its group companies will donate approximately 14 million Japanese yen to help relief efforts in communities affected by the earthquake in Mexico. This includes a donation of 5 million yen from the “Emergency Fund for Children,” established in collaboration with Save the Children Japan, a non-governmental organization, as well as a 1.5 million Mexican peso (approx.9 million yen) donation from Sony Group companies located in Mexico.

Sony sends its sincerest condolences to all those affected by the Mexico earthquake and wishes for a full and swift recovery.

The Emergency Fund for Children was jointly established in 2016 by Save the Children and Sony. It aims to provide relief to children, who are the stewards of the next generation, during times of emergency such as natural disasters and humanitarian crises and continue assisting with mid- to long-term recovery efforts.

The Emergency Fund for Children has already been active in the areas affected by the Kumamoto Earthquake and the torrential deluges in Northern Kyushu, and it has given support to the Save the Children operated “Psychological First Aid for Children” program and to the management of “Child Friendly Spaces” where children can spend time safely and securely.