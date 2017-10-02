Olympic Highlights

IOC Activities

PRESIDENT

IOC President Thomas Bach met with Gunilla Lindberg, IOC Executive Board Member and Chair of the Coordination Commission for the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018. They discussed preparations for the Games, and the current situation in the Korean peninsula, which was also the subject of discussions with a number of other contacts during the week.

The President also met IOC Member Karl Stoss, with whom he talked about a possible Austrian candidature to host the Olympic Games.

With IOC Honorary Member Julio César Maglione, who is also President of the International Swimming Federation (FINA), the President talked about the preparations for the swimming events at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. They also discussed FINA’s commitment to joining the Independent Testing Authority (ITA).

The IOC President hosted Jacques De Navacelle, the great grand-nephew of Pierre de Coubertin, who introduced the new Chair of the Pierre de Coubertin Family Association, Alexandra de Navacelle Zolidis. She will represent the Coubertin family. Other members of the Association were also present.

There was also a meeting with Eric Monnin, a lecturer at the Université de Franche-Comté (UPFR Sports) in Besançon (France) and the author of several works on the Olympic Games and the Olympic Values.

On 29 September, the IOC President gave the signal to start the 5th edition of the Lausanne Olympic Capital Run in front of The Olympic Museum fountain. Over a thousand people took part. Originally scheduled for 23 June to mark Olympic Day, the Run was postponed as the June heatwave represented a very real danger to the health of the participants.

COMMISSIONS

The Audit Committee chaired by IOC Member Pierre-Olivier Beckers-Vieujant held a meeting in Lausanne.

INTERNATIONAL SPORTS FEDERATIONSSUMMER IFS

The International Judo Federation (IJF) has launched a new series of films on the legends of judo, whether they are or have been great champions, referees or leaders of world judo. Over the coming weeks, the IJF will release the videos of these exclusive interviews with personalities from the world of judo. More details on www.ijf.org.

The names of the members of the Athletes’ Committee of the International Swimming Federation (FINA) for 2017–2021 were recently announced. Six new members were elected, and others re-elected. The Chair is Penny Heyns, who is also a FINA Bureau member. For the first time, all six FINA disciplines are represented on the Athletes’ Committee. In addition, there is now a Committee member on every Technical Committee. More details here.

WINTER IFS

The World Curling Federation (WCF) will be offering its Sports Media Trainee Programme to students from all over the world for another year. This programme immerses aspiring journalists and photographers in the heart of elite, international WCF competitions. More details here.

NATIONAL OLYMPIC COMMITTEES

During its meetings on 25 September, the Board of the Belgium NOC approved the composition of the Athletes’ Commission as well as the members of the Audit Committee and the Selection Commission. The Board also appointed the Chair of the NOC Officials Commission. Details here.

The Colombian NOC has presented the International Congress on Sport and Post-Conflict, which will be held on 9 and 10 October in Bogotá. This Congress is being organised by the NOC, the Colombian Association of Physical Education Teachers, the Andean Region University Foundation (Fundación Universitaria del Área Andina) and several universities. The main aim of the Congress is to share successful experiences at national and international level around the role of sport in post-conflict reconstruction. This Congress will also share knowledge and debate on the various actions to be taken to make the practice of sport a tool for social change in vulnerable communities. More information at www.coc.org.co.

In the framework of the partnership between the IOC and Toyota, a Worldwide Olympic Partner, Toyota Spain has signed an agreement with the Spanish NOC. This agreement is in line with the NOC’s sustainable development and innovative mobility strategy. The first Toyota hybrid vehicle was presented to NOC President Alejandro Blanco by the Chairman and CEO of Toyota España, Agustín Martín. Read the story here.

The Uruguayan NOC will be taking part in the 2nd South American Youth Games with a delegation of 59 athletes, 24 of them girls. Aged from 14 to 17, the young athletes will be competing in 19 of the 20 sports on the programme of these Games, which will be held from 29 September to 8 October this year in Santiago de Chile (Chile). More details on www.cou.org.uy.

The Venezuelan NOC President, Eduardo Alvarez, recently hosted the Japanese ambassador to Venezuela, Kenji Okada, with a view to signing an agreement for the 2017-2020 Olympic cycle. The areas covered by the agreement include cooperation on preparing the Venezuelan team for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. On this occasion, the NOC President gave the ambassador details of a series of programmes aimed at optimising this preparation. More details on www.covoficial.com.

ORGANISING COMMITTEES FOR THE OLYMPIC GAMESTOKYO 2020

The Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (Tokyo 2020) has unveiled the new graphics that are going to feature on posters and banners across Tokyo in the run-up to and during the entire “1,000 Days To Go” celebration period, between 28 October and 29 November. The patterns of 45 squares forming the underlying Tokyo 2020 emblems have been rearranged in the new graphics to resemble fireworks lighting up the sky and symbolising the excitement building across Japan as the Games approach. Seven new graphic designs have been created, two for Olympic-related promotion, two for Paralympic-related promotion and three for use by either, and these will be used by Tokyo 2020 and its partners on posters, banners and merchandise during events. More details here.

RECOGNISED ORGANISATIONS

During a meeting in Paris (France), the Executive Committee of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) focused on finance, the future host city of WADA’s global headquarters and Signatories’ compliance with the World Anti-Doping Code. The Executive Committee also approved the 2018 List of Prohibited Substances and Methods (which will be published before 1 October 2017), and received reports from the Agency’s Standing Committee Chairs. Read the full news here.

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has announced that the ninth edition of the VISTA conference will be held in Amsterdam (the Netherlands) from 4 to 7 September 2019. Organised jointly by the IPC and the Amsterdam Institute of Sports Science (AISS), the 2019 edition is expected to see at least 300 of the world’s leading sports scientists, sports medicine practitioners, classifiers, coaches, athletes and sports administrators taking part. Details here.