Author Imparts True Love Story

In the book “A Nick in Time,” the author Mary Ellen Boscia shares a true love story of Nick and Ellen which took place in 1948, shortly after World War II. Nick, whose parents were both of Italian descent, was twenty-three years old at that time. Ellen, on the other hand, was only eighteen years old. Her father was of Spanish descent and her mother was of Italian descent. The book revolves around their love story. It basically tells of manipulation, control, kindness and love. The couple got married and had children. After fifty-five years of marriage, they are blessed with four married daughters and nine grandchildren.

This is an inspiring romantic book that would surely catch the interest of readers. It demonstrates that true love prevails despite all the odds. This book is definitely a must-read.

“A Nick in Time” was presented as one of the titles during the 2017 Frankfurt Intl. Book Fair held last October 11, 2017.



A Nick in Time

Written by Mary Ellen Boscia

Published by iUniverse

Published date June 19, 2008

Paperback price $10.71



About the Author

Mary Ellen Boscia was born on April 6, 1930 in Schenectady, New York. She was raised in a large family with two older brothers and three younger brothers during the depression. She started working as soon as she got her working papers at the age of sixteen. When she was eighteen, she met her husband Nicholas and they were married one and a half year later. They worked side by side as a couple for 50 years running their own business. Their marriage is blessed with four daughters who are now married and nine grandchildren.