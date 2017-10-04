Author Pens Biography Detailing Wonderful Love Story

What could be more beautiful than reading a love story? It’s when the love story is true.

“A Nick in Time” by Mary Ellen Boscia tells of the author’s love story. It took place in 1948, shortly after World War II. Her husband, Nick, was twenty-three and she was eighteen. They are both of mixed-race descent and their story is about control, kindness, and love. The book starts with an introduction to Ellen’s family and friends and continues to Ellen and Nick meeting each other. After fifty-five years of marriage, the couple had four daughters, who were all married, and nine grandchildren.

The book is a wonderful biography of a couple’s hardships in their relationship and of true love. It displays the beauty of meeting the person one does not expect spending his/her life with. It is a heart-warming and truly an incredible tale about love.

About the author

Mary Ellen Boscia was born in Schenectady, N.Y. April 6, l930. She was raised in a large family during the depression. She had two older brothers and three younger brothers. Her mother was also born in Schenectady, one of 5 children. Mary Ellen’s father was born in Cuba the eldest of 4 children. She started working at sixteen as soon as she got her working papers. She met her husband when she was eighteen and they were married one and one-half years later. Nicholas and Mary Ellen worked side by side for 50 years running their business. They have four married daughters and nine grandchildren.