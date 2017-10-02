Honeywell To Provide Up To 600,000 V200P Water Meters To Vitens

Honeywell (NYSE: HON) announced today that Vitens, the largest water utility in the Netherlands, has selected Honeywell to supply up to 600,000 V200P water meters over the next five years.

The V200P is a polymer-bodied volumetric meter that delivers high accuracy over an extended lifetime and flow range. The V200P meter incorporates the patented eSens high-integrity smart meter interface, which seamlessly connects to a comprehensive range of data communication options. These innovations add significant value for utility customers by improving revenue generation, enhancing customer service, empowering consumers and supporting effective water resource management.

Vitens is the largest water supplier in the Netherlands, serving approximately 5.6 million people and companies in the provinces of Flevoland, Friesland, Gelderland, Utrecht and Overijssel. Vitens delivers 350 million cubic metres of water annually.

