Children’s Book That Tells of an Unlikely Friendship Between a Bear and a Bird

The Adventures of ‘Lil Bear and Blue Bird, a children’s book written by Karen Dewell, tells about the story of a mother bear and her cub, living in a cave near the forest. The mother bear teaches her little one how to look for food, wash after himself, climb a tree and survive in the forest. He met and befriended Blue Bird. Together, they share a handful of adventures. One day, after flying a kite, they forgot to pay attention to their surroundings and eventually got lost. They must rely on the things they have learned in order to survive and get home in time for the change in seasons.

The story is very inspiring and is quite entertaining. The story is also very well-written. The illustrations inside the book are very captivating and attractive. This book is a must-have for both children and adults.

The Adventures of ‘Lil Bear and Blue Bird is highly recommended to children and adults. It is also great for bedtime stories and the likes. Pre-school teachers can also use this story to entertain their students in class.

The Adventures of ‘Lil Bear and Blue Bird will soon be displayed at the 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair, which will be October 11, 2017. Be there!

The Adventures of ‘Lil Bear and Blue Bird

Written by: Karen Dewell

Published by: Archway Publishing

Published date: March 22, 2017

About the author

Karen Dewell is a happily married wife and homemaker. She has one son and four stepsons with families. She is currently residing in Desert Hot Springs, California. The Adventures of ‘Lil Bear and Blue Bird is her first children’s book and the first installment of an intended series. She is sometimes inspired by creative dreams that transport her into imaginative lands.