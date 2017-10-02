Audi R8 LMS GT4 goes on sale

The new Audi R8 LMS GT4 which complements Audi Sport customer racing’s offering by a third model range can now be ordered on four continents.

Audi R8 LMS GT4

Sales launch of most recent addition: In April, Audi Sport customer racing presented the Audi R8 LMS GT4 as its third model range for customer sport. The GT4 sports car delivering up to 364 kW (495 hp) can now be ordered. The company offers the race car at a price of 198,000 euros (excluding VAT). Deliveries are planned to begin in December. Prospective buyers can order the race car in Europe via Audi Sport customer racing, while Audi Sport customer racing North America, Audi Sport customer racing Asia, Audi Sport customer racing Japan and Audi Sport customer racing Australia are handling sales on three other continents. Hendrik Többe is available as the central point of contact: hendrik.toebbe@audi.de

Audi R8 LMS GT3

Dream weekend on Phillip Island: Matthew Stoupas won all three races in the finale of the Victorian State Circuit Racing Championships in Australia. At the fifth racing event, the Australian in his Audi R8 LMS ultra not only remained unbeaten on the circuit of Phillip Island, but also in the Sports Cars Championship. As a result, Stoupas has been confirmed as the driver succeeding Steven McLaughlan who had decided the racing series in the Australian state of Victoria in an Audi R8 LMS ultra in his favor last year. Ross Lilley completed the successful weekend of the Audi Sport customers with a second place in both the first and third race.

One-two win on South Island: Team International Motorsport in round two of the South Island Endurance Series in New Zealand celebrated a one-two victory. At Mike Pero Motorsport Park in Ruapuna, Lyall Williamson’s squad fielded the second generation of the Audi R8 LMS for the first time. Andrew Bagnall/Matt Halliday won the three-hour race in this car in front of their teammates Neil Foster/Jonny Reid who drove a first-generation Audi R8 LMS ultra.

Positive season finale at Barcelona: Belgian Audi Club Team WRT finished the season in the Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup with a second place in Spain. The two Britons Stuart Leonard and Jake Dennis shared an Audi R8 LMS with the Dutch Audi Sport campaigner Robin Frijns. The trio battled for victory up until the last turn and after three hours of racing at Barcelona had to admit defeat by merely 0.719 seconds.

Audi Sport TT Cup

Suspense before season finale: On October 14, the title race in the Audi Sport TT Cup will be decided at Hockenheim. Following four victories, three second and two third places, Philip Ellis is in the top spot. The Briton has a 24-point advantage over the Spaniard Mikel Azcona who has won five races. A total of 50 points can still be scored in the two races. Ranked in third place of the overall standings, Tommaso Mosca is the best rookie in the field. In the classification for newcomers, the 17-year-old Italian has a 44-point advantage over the South African Keagan Masters, so practically being out of reach. From a purely mathematical point of view Mosca, with a 39-point deficit, still has a chance of winning the title in the overall classification as well.

Dates for next week

07/10 Nürburgring (D), round 8, VLN Endurance Championship Nürburgring

03–05/10 Chengdu (CHN), rounds 9 and 10, China GT/GT Asia Series

04–07/10 Road Atlanta (USA), round 12, WeatherTech SportsCar Championship

06–07/10 Spa (B), round 5, 24H Touring Car Endurance Series

06–08/10 Mugello (I), rounds 13 and 14, Italian GT Championship

07–08/10 Buriram (THA), round 7, Super GT

07–08/10 Zhejiang (CHN), rounds 9 and 10, Audi R8 LMS Cup

06–08/10 Zhejiang (CHN), round 9, TCR International Series

06–08/10 Zhejiang (CHN), round 6, TCR Asia Series

07–08/10 Zhejiang (CHN), rounds 7 to 9, TCR China

06–07/10 Hockenheim (D), rounds 15 and 16, DMV GTC

06–08/10 Most (CZ), rounds 11 and 12, FIA European Touring Car Cup