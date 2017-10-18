Recalling the Fun Days of Childhood through a Boy’s Collection of Stories and Adventures

The book Joe’s Adventures “Fun on the River” tells the story of a young boy and his friends’ many fun and sometimes risky adventures in Florida. The story transports readers to days where everything is not about the Internet and everybody is not always looking at their mobile phones.

Spending all their days in the beach, hunting and wandering in the forest, and telling their stories were more than entertainment for Joe and his friends Harold and Susan. The book’s story expresses the message that indeed the most wonderful and joyous things in life are those that touch our hearts and souls and will remain in our memory. The story’s depiction of the innocence and youthfulness of the characters stimulates the readers to nostalgically reminisce about their own precious memories as kids, of how fun it was when everything was simple.

This story reaches out to all ages, whether young or young at heart. It will surely make adult readers look back at their precious times growing up and will teach the young ones the value of keeping memories through experience and not only focus on the high-tech, tangible entities.

Joe’s Adventures “Fun on the River” by Joseph J. Dougherty has been presented as one of the many memorable reads in the 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair last October 11, 2017.

Joe’s Adventures “Fun on the River”

Written by: Joseph J. Dougherty

Published by: XLIBRIS

Published date: April 12, 2017

Paperback price: $17.47

About the Author:

Joseph J. Dougherty was born in Detroit in a stormy February night in 1939. At the age of 8 years old, his mother, together with him and his brother, ran away from her abusive husband to Florida, where they would be safe from him. For Joseph, his time in Daytona Beach growing up was the best. He and his brother had fun in the ocean and the beach and went fishing in the river and hunting in the woods. In 1958, he graduated high school. He took two years of college before he and his best friend went on a trip to California in his MG sports car which lasted three months. When he returned, he realized that it was time to get serious about life. He started an auto parts business which he later sold. He also worked as an account executive for thirteen years. He successfully opened the largest fireplace store in sixty-nine countries for thirty years. Joseph is now seventy years old and is retired. He is currently residing in Ormond Beach, Florida.