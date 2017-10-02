Clinical Psychologist Helps Readers Return to the Spiritual Path

In “Healing and Transformation: Moving from the Ordinary to the Extraordinary” (Strategic Book Publishing, 2011), Dr. Alsterberg reveals spiritual and psychological egos prevent human beings from overcoming personal obstacles and achieving spiritual transformation. Only the healing of both egos could lead to transformation and oneness with God. How?



Dr. Alsterberg shares the tools for walking the spiritual path in his revolutionary how-to manual. The spiritual path, he says, is more than just believing in a particular religion but is a process. He acknowledges that people who do not follow any religion happen to be some of the most spiritual people in the world. “Being spiritual transcends religion,” Dr. Alsterberg asserts.



There are three steps in walking the spiritual path: practicing complete and unconditional love, practicing complete and total forgiveness, and practicing complete and total non-judgment. For a person who errs, how could he or she possibly achieve these? He or she should find that out by getting a copy of “Healing and Transformation: Moving from the Ordinary to the Extraordinary.”



About the Author



Dr. Alsterberg is a licensed clinical psychologist practicing in the State of Michigan. He currently works with our elders in nursing care facilities. He also works in an outpatient clinic seeing clients and supervising other clinicians. He provides regression hypnosis and traditional hypnosis. He has learned Eric Pearl’s reconnection and Matrix Energetic healing technologies. The Universe often directs clients to him who want and need to address spiritual issues and healing, resolving past life traumas, and/or understanding what happens when we pass back into Spirit.