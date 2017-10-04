A Story Reminiscent of Childhood Memories and Adventure Depicted in a New Read

The book Joe’s Adventures “Fun on the River” tells the story of a boy having his best time and experiences growing up in Florida. The book gives a retrospective view of Florida’s Ormond Beach back in the days where Internet was non-existent. The book recalls how beautiful and peaceful Florida was when life was simple without the nuisance brought by technology and one can simply find pleasure in the natural wonders in Florida and actual, eye-to-eye interaction with people.



With no air-conditioning and TV, the ocean, the beach, and their stories are the source of entertainment for Joe, Harold and Susan. Growing up in Florida, they lived simply and get happiness in simple things and in playing and hunting. Back then, money was not the source of fun and enjoyment but friendship and experience.



This read is recommended for readers looking for a light, nostalgic read wonderfully incorporated with illustrations and adventurous stories.

Joe’s Adventures “Fun on the River” by Joseph J. Dougherty is one of the many enticing and nostalgic reads that will be presented in the 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair on October 11, 2017.

Joe’s Adventures “Fun on the River”

Written by: Joseph J. Dougherty

Published by: XLIBRIS

Published date: April 12, 2017

Paperback price: $17.47

About the Author:

Joseph J. Dougherty was born in Detroit in a cold and stormy February night in the year 1939. In 1947, at the age of 8 years old, his mother, together with him and his brother, ran away from her abusive husband to Florida, where they would be safe and far from him. For Joseph, his time in Daytona Beach growing up was the best. He and his brother had fun in the ocean and the beach and went fishing in the river and hunting in the woods. In 1958, he graduated high school. He took two years of college. He and his best friend headed to California in his MG sports car and this trip lasted three months. When he returned, he realized that it was time to get serious about life. He started an auto parts business which he later sold. He worked as an account executive for thirteen years. He successfully opened the largest fireplace store in sixty-nine countries for thirty years. At seventy, Joseph is retired and residing in Ormond Beach, Florida.