Pastor Highlights the Need to Be Prepared for the Imminent Return of Christ

A revolutionary and informative book, “Before the Rapture” by Julius Agbor, offers readers an eye-opening topic about Christ’s Second Coming. Agbor thinks the modern-day Christian’s have been forgetting about this imminent event and have been practicing deeds inappropriate and against the Lord’s teachings. His study on the book of Revelations and the need for the public to be aware of His soon-coming return inspired him to write this book. Agbor intends to help the readers be prepared when He returns and find their individual callings, and also be informed of the deceptions the enemies and false prophets show.



“Before the Rapture” is truly a wonderful piece of work Christians, and non-Christians, may indulge and learn into as it keenly lays out different forms of deception, and how to spot and overcome them. It also visits a few biblical evidences that touches about His Second Coming and explains its concepts. The end chapters of the book address a few questions about Christ and Christianity and aptly provide a conclusion to the book’s topic.



“Before the Rapture” was one of the wonderful books displayed in the recently concluded 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair which took place last October 11, 2017.



Before the Rapture

Written by Julius Agbor

Published by WestBow Press

Published date May 2017

Paperback price $17.95



About the author

Dr. Julius Agbor is an author, professor, economist, and pastor. He is a licensed minister of the gospel with the Assemblies of God USA and the founder and lead pastor of CityReach Church Irvine, California. He is also a full-time professor at Vanguard University of Southern California. He is happily married to Belinda Obi, and both he and his wife are originally from Cameroon. They have three biological children – Fred Clancy, Paul Richnel, and Chrisma Esther – and an adopted daughter Dorcas.