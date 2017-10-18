Pastor Highlights the Need to Be Prepared for the Imminent Return of Christ
Pastor Julius Agbor’s moving book insightfully shares highly useful and engaging ideas about the Second Coming of Christ.
Whether we believe it or no, we are living the last days.
A revolutionary and informative book, “Before the Rapture” by Julius Agbor, offers readers an eye-opening topic about Christ’s Second Coming. Agbor thinks the modern-day Christian’s have been forgetting about this imminent event and have been practicing deeds inappropriate and against the Lord’s teachings. His study on the book of Revelations and the need for the public to be aware of His soon-coming return inspired him to write this book. Agbor intends to help the readers be prepared when He returns and find their individual callings, and also be informed of the deceptions the enemies and false prophets show.
“Before the Rapture” is truly a wonderful piece of work Christians, and non-Christians, may indulge and learn into as it keenly lays out different forms of deception, and how to spot and overcome them. It also visits a few biblical evidences that touches about His Second Coming and explains its concepts. The end chapters of the book address a few questions about Christ and Christianity and aptly provide a conclusion to the book’s topic.
“Before the Rapture” was one of the wonderful books displayed in the recently concluded 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair which took place last October 11, 2017.
Before the Rapture
Written by Julius Agbor
Published by WestBow Press
Published date May 2017
Paperback price $17.95
About the author
Dr. Julius Agbor is an author, professor, economist, and pastor. He is a licensed minister of the gospel with the Assemblies of God USA and the founder and lead pastor of CityReach Church Irvine, California. He is also a full-time professor at Vanguard University of Southern California. He is happily married to Belinda Obi, and both he and his wife are originally from Cameroon. They have three biological children – Fred Clancy, Paul Richnel, and Chrisma Esther – and an adopted daughter Dorcas.
( Press Release Image: https://photos.webwire.com/prmedia/55089/214558/214558-1.jpg )
WebWireID214558
- Contact Information
- Stefanie Sanchez - ReadersMagnet
- Fulfillment Officer
- ReadersMagnet
- Contact via E-mail
This news content may be integrated into any legitimate news gathering and publishing effort. Linking is permitted.
News Release Distribution and Press Release Distribution Services Provided by WebWire.