Pastor Warns Believers of Deception, Shares Message of Christ’s Second Coming

Traditionally coined as “Christ’s Second Coming,” the Scriptures have long been mentioning of the return of Christ. It is inevitable yet, as what author Julius Agbor thinks, modern-day Christians are failing to practice what is right.



Agbor’s personal study on the book of Revelation inspired him to pen the book “Before the Rapture.” It preaches about the Lord’s teachings and is intended to help readers realize their bad deeds, be adequately prepared for His return, fulfill their individual purposes, and learn to understand and overcome the enemy’s deception. Agbor channels his skill and learning as a pastor through his book as he shared powerful and moving words about the soon-coming rupture. It serves as a reminder to everyone to keep on practicing the Lord’s teachings and not be deceived by enemies and false prophets.



“Before the Rapture” is a wonderful source of information regarding His imminent return as it carefully analyzes biblical evidences surrounding Christ’s Second Coming. It also keenly discusses the deceptions, and its different forms, being thrown out to His followers in order for them to go astray. The last chapters of the book address a few concerns about Christ and Christianity and outline steps on how to become His true follower. It is a truly moving piece of work that can enlighten one’s mind, and is not solely intended for the Christian audiences. Those with curious and inquisitive minds may find the book informative and enjoyable.



“Before the Rapture” will be one of the phenomenal books readers may find displayed in the upcoming 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair which will happen this coming October 11, 2017. Mark the calendar and grab a copy!



Before the Rapture

Written by Julius Agbor

Published by WestBow Press

Published date May 2017

Paperback price $17.95



About the author

Dr. Julius Agbor is an author, professor, economist, and pastor. He is a licensed minister of the gospel with the Assemblies of God USA and the founder and lead pastor of CityReach Church Irvine, California. He is also a full-time professor at Vanguard University of Southern California. He is happily married to Belinda Obi, and both he and his wife are originally from Cameroon. They have three biological children – Fred Clancy, Paul Richnel, and Chrisma Esther – and an adopted daughter Dorcas.