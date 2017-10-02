Local Residents Recycle 19,650 Pounds of Paper at CommonWealth One Federal Credit Union Free Shred Day

CommonWealth One Federal Credit Union helped hundreds of people take a bite out of identity theft on the credit union’s semi-annual Free Community Shred Day in September.



The Sept. 23 event, called “Shrednado,” took place at CommonWealth One’s main branch in Alexandria, Virginia and at the regional branch in Harrisonburg, Virginia.



Participants shredded more than 19,650 pounds of paper. The event lets credit union members and the community have their personal documents shredded and recycled securely. For many people, these documents included tax documents, bills, paycheck stubs and other items containing sensitive, personal information.



Shredding can help prevent personal and financial information from falling into the wrong hands, and is an important step in preventing identity theft and fraud. Thsee semi-annual events are free and open to the public.

CommonWealth One staff were on hand at both locations to personally assist credit union members and the public with disposing of their materials. Branch managers and staff were also available to answer questions about mortgages, auto loans, checking and savings accounts, opening accounts online and other financial products and services.

The next free community shred day at CommonWealth One will be in April, 2018.



About CommonWealth One Federal Credit Union

Since 1944, CommonWealth One Federal Credit Union, headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, has grown to become one of Washington, D.C.’s and Northern Virginia’s top credit unions. CommonWealth One is a full-service, member-owned, not-for-profit, financial cooperative committed to being its members’ lifetime financial partner. CommonWealth One has branches in Washington, D.C., Alexandria, Virginia, and Harrisonburg, Virginia, including at James Madison University.