Former Intelligence Agent Recalls Memories of War in Vietnam

“A Sphinx” recounts a powerful and emotional narrative following the author’s duty in the Vietnam War in the 1960’s. He was recruited by the military to become an intelligence agent, and in 1967, he received the order to ship to Vietnam. For a college graduate, it first sounded intriguing but he later realized that serving in Vietnam would require all of his skills to stay alive. Despite his little formal training, he was able to learn quickly and execute missions effectively. He successfully fulfilled several of his purposes in Vietnam including the infiltration of the Viet Cong and North Vietnamese Army command infrastructure and the searching for American prisoners of war. But when the war hit hard, the deaths of all the young men haunted him and he could no longer trust anyone.

This book is an extraordinary chronicle of some of the things that ordinary people had to endure during the Vietnam War. Its contents are an important part of history and will serve to enlighten readers of what it must have been like to be a soldier during the Vietnam War. It is a book worth reading.

John Burdick currently resides in Pacific Grove, California. He is a retired high school teacher. Before becoming a teacher, he has served in the Army from January 1966 to December 1968 and held a variety of jobs. This book, “A Sphinx: The Memories of a Reluctant Spy in Vietnam,” is his first book.