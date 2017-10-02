Sky To Launch A Dedicated Ocean Rescue ‘Pop-Up’ Channel

The Sky Ocean Rescue channel will air in the UK (channel 566), Germany (channel 384), and Italy (channel 505). It will also be available to view via the Sky News website (news.sky.com) and the Sky News You Tube channel.

The ‘pop-up’ is a first for Sky, as the only specially commissioned channel to broadcast live, free-to-air content across Sky UK, Sky Germany and Sky Italy.

The channel, available from Wednesday 4th until Sunday 9th October, will broadcast a selection of Sky Ocean Rescue content including Sky News’ investigative reports, interviews and documentaries including A Plastic Tide and A Plastic Whale. Live coverage of the EU Our Ocean Conference, presented by Sky News presenter Gillian Joseph, will begin on Thursday 5th October.

The EU Our Ocean Conference, held in Malta, invites world leaders to invest in solutions and create ambitious political actions that mobilise change-makers from government, business and society to turn good ideas into reality.

Sky’s Group CEO, Jeremy Darroch, will attend the conference on Thursday 5th October to deliver a speech discussing Sky’s commitment to tackling the issue of plastic pollution in our oceans and the progress of its Sky Ocean Rescue campaign.

‘Plasticus’, Sky’s 10 metre whale made of the same amount of plastic that enters the ocean every second that recently toured the UK to inspire the public to change their own plastic consumption, will be on display at the conference.

In addition, Sky News will be bringing live updates and interviews throughout the day and Sky News at Ten will be presented live from Malta by Anna Botting.

Two of Sky News documentaries A Plastic Tide and A Plastic Whale will also be screened at the Our Ocean Conference Film Festival, a public event running alongside the conference.

Head of Sky News, John Ryley said: “Sky is committed to shining a spotlight on the issue of ocean health through Sky Ocean Rescue. For the first time ever Sky is launching a dedicated ‘pop up’ channel for Ocean Rescue, giving our viewers across Europe the chance to hear from the world’s leading scientists and environmental influencers live from the EU Our Ocean Conference in Malta.”

