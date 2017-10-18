Five Amazing Stories about Navigating Life’s Problems Converge in New Book

“Murder in Ireland & Other Stories” by Tom O’Mara is a book containing an interesting collection of five stories that deal with themes of human problems and how the characters worked through these problems. The stories take place in different settings and timelines, which enhances its literary appeal to modern readers.

The book takes on distinct themes of struggles with life’s problems. The characters, settings and plots of each story are varied, yet all the stories have their own unique appeal to the readers. This is what makes the book hard to put down once readers begin reading it. Each story is a masterpiece in its own right due to the masterful storytelling of the author.

The narrative of the stories is modern and realistic. Readers will find ease and comfort in following the stories with the conversational and simple tone of every story. The characters are portrayed in a realistic way, which readers will appreciate and find as relatable. “Murder in Ireland & Other Stories” will give readers an exhilarating and entertaining ride into five different destinations in the realm of human problems and adversities.

A masterpiece can hardly fit in one book, but in “Murder in Ireland & Other Stories,” readers will find not one, but five masterpieces collected within this awesome book. The 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair last October 11, 2017 was a grand event where this amazing book and other books of interest were available in the shelves.



Murder in Ireland & Other Stories

Written by Tom O’Mara

Published by Trafford Publishing

Published date August20, 2014

Paperback price: $12.10



About the author

Tom O’Mara lives in Minnesota. He is a graduate of Loyola University in Chicago with an MBA from Fairleigh Dickinson University in NJ. Mr. O’Mara sells real estate and loves fishing.