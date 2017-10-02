Cargotec and Tieto to enter into a partnership in IT Service Management and Solution Expertise Services

The strengthened partnership enables Cargotec IM Services and Solutions to focus on ensuring solid architecture, supporting Cargotec’s business transformation, and developing project management expertise and reporting, while Tieto takes the responsibility to continuously modernise and secure the IT services and to offer application development and lifecycle management (ALM) service.

As part of the deal, a total of 50 employees from Cargotec in Finland, Sweden and USA who will be in the scope of the above mentioned services, are expected to transfer to Tieto on 1 November, 2017. The transfer is related to Cargotec’s target to reach EUR 50 million annual cost savings from 2020 and onwards.

“Together with Tieto, we have reached an outcome that is truly beneficial to all parties. With the transfer of the overall Service Management we will be able to build a new type of model, which ensures that Cargotec’s IT services will be continuously developed by utilising the most efficient and innovative industry benchmark practices. On the other hand, Tieto will be able to strengthen their Service Management and solution expertise, and our transferring people will be part of a large expert community with compelling career opportunities”, says Cargotec’s Chief Information Officer Soili Mäkinen.

”We are delighted to be chosen as IT partner in supporting Cargotec´s transformation journey. The closer relationship reinforces the fruitful co-operation that we have had for several years and contributes to our ambition to be the leading transformation partner for our customers. We also look forward to welcome the highly competent Cargotec people to Tieto and further strengthen our IT service management, SAP and business intelligence capabilities”, says Jaakko Tapanainen, Head of Industrial and Consumer Services Finland at Tieto.

Tieto aims to capture the significant opportunities of the data-driven world and turn them into lifelong value for people, business and society. We aim to be customers’ first choice for business renewal by combining our software and services capabilities with a strong drive for co-innovation and ecosystems. www.tieto.com

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec’s business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec’s sales in 2016 totalled approximately EUR 3.5 billion and it employs over 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com