An Awesome Collection of Five Noteworthy Stories Bound Together in New Book

“Murder in Ireland & Other Stories” is a remarkable book with five unique and notable stories that deal with how people travel through life’s different problems. O’Mara’s masterful storytelling will leave the readers entertained with every story.

Tom O’Mara craftily chose the title to make his book eye-catching and memorable to readers. The first chapter tackles on the story of murder in a relatively troubled period of the country of Ireland. The setting of the first story would probably be the period called The Troubles in Ireland or somewhere around the late 20th century. The other collections also have different themes and settings, like Battling Booze in Manhattan, set in modern-day Manhattan and dealing with the theme of alcoholism. There are still three more chapters that will keep the readers in eager anticipation of every turn of the page.

The narrative of the book is simple, fluid and conversational. Readers of all types will find this book easy to grasp and be hooked on. This gives the book its modern feel and wide readership appeal.

“Murder in Ireland & Other Stories” will be a guaranteed good read for readers looking for an amazing collection of stories. The much-awaited 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair this coming October 11, 2017 will be a grand event where this and other great books of interest will be available.



Murder in Ireland & Other Stories

Written by Tom O’Mara

Published by Trafford Publishing

Published date August20, 2014

Paperback price: $12.10



About the author

Tom O’Mara lives in Minnesota. He is a graduate of Loyola University in Chicago with an MBA from Fairleigh Dickinson University in NJ. Mr. O’Mara sells real estate and loves fishing.