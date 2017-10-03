MyBucks Named ‘Best Financial Inclusion Company’ at European FinTech Awards 2017

Luxembourg-based and Frankfurt-listed fintech, MyBucks S.A., was announced as the winner of the Award for ‘Best European Financial Inclusion Company’ at the European Fintech Awards 2017 taking place in Brussels, Belgium.



Hosted by the renowned European Fintech Awards & Conference (EFTA) and organised in collaboration with B.Hive, the ceremonies showcased nine categories of dynamic fintech organizations, including those working on financial inclusion, alternative finance, risk intelligence and security.



The Awards garnered over 600 nominations, and took into consideration votes from the public as well as seasoned technology analysts. While a ‘Top 100’ index was released in early September, the 3 finalists in each category were subsequently invited to the EFTAs to present live before a panel of judges in an effort to bid for and receive such acclamation. Winners were announced during the closing ceremony on September 27th.



MyBucks competed against Easy Pay and ID Finance in the category of ‘Best Financial Inclusion Company’, with a pitch focused on the recent release of the ‘Haraka’ app (‘quickly’ in Swahili), the use of cutting edge artificial intelligence (‘A.I.’) and bot software, and how the company is incorporating ‘big data’, all to build credit scores for the digitally invisible, truly banking the unbanked.



Michal Gebala, Managing Director of GetBucks Poland and MyBucks representative at the EFTAs, commented that “…What makes MyBucks unique would be our day to day stories. We focus on real solutions for individuals, not just the number of clients we can attract. When you hear examples of how our work has influenced those living across three continents, you realize that we are directly impacting the lives of people from across emerging markets and from all walks of life, bringing them into the globalizing economy and giving them a chance to build credit, access loans, and participate in lasting economic development.”



Operational in three continents, MyBucks leverages its next generation technology to act as both a financial disrupter (with a portfolio expanding across Europe and Australia), while serving also as a financial service enabler throughout Africa. Their ability to pivot between these roles showcases an aptitude for fintech development, creative use of artificial intelligence and a desire to work with local communities to anticipate fintech needs to come.



“We are thrilled to be awarded such recognition for our work on financial inclusion,” said Dave Van Neikerk, CEO, MyBucks. “For example, with Haraka, we have been taking a holistic approach to looking at clients, gathering not only credit bureau data, but data about their behaviour and online commitments, enabling us build trust and provide in real-time. We look forward to continuing to expand our reach, and to bringing more and more of those who are unbanked into the fold.”

MyBucks S.A. (WKN: A2AJLT, ISIN: LU1404975507, Ticker Symbol: MBC: GR) is a FinTech company based in Luxembourg that delivers seamless financial services through technology. Through its brands GetBucks and GetSure the company offers unsecured consumer loans, banking solutions as well as insurance products to customers. MyBucks has experienced exponential growth since its inception in 2011 and today has operations in twelve African and two European countries as well as in Australia.



