A Dad Can Be a Hero to His Children and the Community in New Children’s Book

Hanging Out with Big Pop by Linda Floyd Merkerson is anything but an ordinary children’s book. The story takes on a fresh, contemporary urban setting with regular and relatable characters.

The book retains the standard children’s book feel with its colorful illustrations that accompany the story at the turn of the pages. The story is fun and the narrative is engaging enough to keep young readers interested with every flip of the page. The wonderful illustrations also add excitement and emphasis to the words written in the story. The illustrations are drawn in simple, childish sketches and neutral colors so as not to take away the interest of the young readers in the story itself. The setting is also set in a contemporary suburban neighborhood, which young kids can easily relate and identify with when they read the story.

Hanging Out with Big Pop will be fun and engaging to read for young readers. The simple and relatable narrative, story and illustrations will keep children reading this fun book from start to finish. Of course, with every children’s story book come the moral lessons and values to be shared to the young readers. This story instills to the young readers the values of kindness, generosity and appreciation of their loved ones and the people in their communities.

Hanging Out with Big Pop

Written by Linda Floyd Merkerson

Published by America Star Books

Published date July 17, 2015

Paperback price: $21.83



About the author

Linda Floyd lives in Wetumpka, Alabama. She studied at Wetumpka High School and earned her bachelor’s degree from H. Councill Trenholm State Technical College. Hanging Out with Big Pop is her first book.