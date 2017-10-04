Author shares the wonders of God in a powerful book

Have you been praying for answers but is receiving silence? Have you been putting everything in Him?

Dreams, desires, and hope should begin with a prayer. How one arrives to his dreams, how he overcomes difficulties, will be determined by his endurance and unwavering faith but first, it must start with a prayer.

Wanda Outlaw’s book, It Began With A Prayer, wants readers to strengthen their belief to God. It tells a story of a mother who wanted to lead a new life in the midst of the chaotic life in real estate. She desires of a serene home surrounded by nature. The book stresses the importance of putting God first in everything and the rest will follow. It takes note of the fact that people struggle daily for their dreams, but some never see the fruits of their labor because they do not include Him in the equation. The author hopes that with her book, readers will discover the idea that their dreams and desires will come into fruition once He is acknowledge, and most importantly, pray. An earnest prayer and strong faith will bring results in the end.

It Began With A Prayer is a powerful book that readers with dwindling faith to God need to check out. It beautifully tells the extraordinary results and amazing wonders one gets if God is put ahead of everything. Indeed, it is a book worth getting.

It Began With A Prayer will be displayed in the upcoming 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair happening on October 11, 2017. Can’t wait for the event? Grab a copy today at Amazon!

It Began With A Prayer

Written by Wanda C. Outlaw

Published by America Star Books

Published date February 12, 2013

Paperback price $19.95



About the author

Wanda C. Outlaw is a native of Washington, D.C., a mother, and a grandmother. Wanda is a national motivational speaker and trainer. She has presented workshops at the Office of Personnel Management, Federal Communications Commission, Department of Justice Programs, U.S. Department of Agriculture, and General Services Administration. Her workshops include: self-esteem, telephone techniques, individual development planning, stress management, team building, attitude adjustment, and professional image.