Author Irene Elizabeth G. Williams Presents the Obscure Story of Princess Tamar, Daughter of David

The book, “Tamar: A Novel of Ancient Israel”, written by the author, Irene Elizabeth G. Williams, narrates not only the story of Princess Tamar but also part of the significant history of Israel. It was written out of the author’s passion and appreciation of the revelation and stories in the Bible as well as her Christian faith. The tale dates back during the time of King David’s reign. It also includes the writings about the period when Israel was in great dilemma of control.



Tamar’s awful situation of being raped by her lustful half-brother leads to a series of vengeance, murder, bloodshed, and chaos. All these conspiring events, as well as the interrelated characters, were properly accounted in the book to bring a clear picture of the tale and history.



Tamar: A Novel of Ancient Israel takes readers to a remarkable view of the Biblical times that is still relevant to the present society. The exclusive details chronicled in the book will allow one to reflect on the experiences and learning of Tamar and will usher in the understanding of the adversities that she faced as well as the tribulations in Israel.



This book will also inspire readers to deeply realize the value of courage, compassion, sacrifice, and faith in the most trying time of their lives. This is a good and insightful Christian read.



Tamar: A Novel of Ancient Israel was one of the titles exhibited in the 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair, which was held last October 11, 2017.

Tamar: A Novel of Ancient Israel

Written by Irene Elizabeth G. Williams

Published by AuthorHouse

Published date 2016

Paperback price $55.30



About the Author

Irene Elizabeth G. Williams has been a journalist, writer, and communications professional since 1978. She began her writing career with the Marion Star, writing the Children’s Corner. She attended the Institute of Children’s Literature, Writer’s Digest University, and took several courses in fiction and nonfiction and novel writing. She learned how to write articles, short stories, news articles, feature articles, and books for children, teenagers, young adults, and adults, both fictional and nonfictional. She garnished media attention in the 1980s with the regional Pee Dee Observer by writing news articles, a family column, feature news stories, and other articles. In 1991, she extended her writing career by attending Southwestern Adventist University with a BS major in business administration, communications, and journalism and a minor in music. She opened her own media studio, Williams Communications Inc., subtitled, Skills & Drills, a business of teaching writing, art, music, voice, and crafts. In 2000–2006, she taught music, voice, and art at the Marion County Music School in Marion, South Carolina. She attended ASI University, where she majored in art. She’s Who’s Who among American Editors, Authors, and Writers. She’s also Who’s Who among America’s Businesswomen. She gained worldwide national attention when she wrote for the Review & Herald, “My Mother’s Faith” and “The Widow’s Gift.” She was awarded the Martin Luther King’s award for outstanding Community work and leadership by the NAACP. Mrs. Williams took up creative writing in high school in 1969. Later, she attended Florence–Darlington Tec., majoring in computer data, and Stanford Institute, extending her art and illustration skills. After raising a family of six boys, one daughter, and one granddaughter, Mrs. Williams pursues her passion for writing her first novel. She lives at home with her husband in Marion, South Carolina. She loves classical and religious music, composing music, songwriting, lyric-writing, playing the keyboard, piano, guitar, arts, crafts, knitting, crocheting, sewing, quilting, calligraphy, gardening, gourmet cooking, vocal artist, teaching, and writing.