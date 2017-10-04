Author Delivers on the Tale of Princess Tamar, King David’s Family and Israel

The book, “Tamar: A Novel of Ancient Israel”, chronicles a tale of betrayal, murder, revenge, relations, family and ancient history. The story opens up with a beautiful young lady and a princess of Israel, Palestine, “Tamar”, who unfortunately experienced the most unthinkable situation of being raped by Amnon, her own half-brother. The act was done due to Amnon’s obsession to the virgin Tamar, and with the idea told by his cousin Jonabad. The said incident has caused a lot of destruction to many lives as well as death. Upon discovery, Amnon was killed by his brother Absalom who also later on died in the war.



All these intertwining events happened and had affected not only King David’s family but also the entire nation and the people of Israel. This book builds on a lot of twist and interrelated plots that will engage readers not only on how each character is linked to the other but also on how the story succeeds in accounting the events in Israel.

Tamar: A Novel of Ancient Israel is an interesting read that will definitely take one into the heart of Israel and its people. This book will surely unfold many insights as well as enhance Biblical understanding.



Tamar: A Novel of Ancient Israel

Written by Irene Elizabeth G. Williams

Published by AuthorHouse

Published date 2016

Paperback price $55.30

About the Author

Irene Elizabeth G. Williams has been a journalist, writer, and communications professional since 1978. She began her writing career with the Marion Star, writing the Children’s Corner. She attended the Institute of Children’s Literature, Writer’s Digest University, and took several courses in fiction and nonfiction and novel writing. She learned how to write articles, short stories, news articles, feature articles, and books for children, teenagers, young adults, and adults, both fictional and nonfictional. She garnished media attention in the 1980s with the regional Pee Dee Observer by writing news articles, a family column, feature news stories, and other articles. In 1991, she extended her writing career by attending Southwestern Adventist University with a BS major in business administration, communications, and journalism and a minor in music. She opened her own media studio, Williams Communications Inc., subtitled, Skills & Drills, a business of teaching writing, art, music, voice, and crafts. In 2000–2006, she taught music, voice, and art at the Marion County Music School in Marion, South Carolina. She attended ASI University, where she majored in art. She’s Who’s Who among American Editors, Authors, and Writers. She’s also Who’s Who among America’s Businesswomen. She gained worldwide national attention when she wrote for the Review & Herald, “My Mother’s Faith” and “The Widow’s Gift.” She was awarded the Martin Luther King’s award for outstanding Community work and leadership by the NAACP. Mrs. Williams took up creative writing in high school in 1969. Later, she attended Florence–Darlington Tec., majoring in computer data, and Stanford Institute, extending her art and illustration skills. After raising a family of six boys, one daughter, and one granddaughter, Mrs. Williams pursues her passion for writing her first novel. She lives at home with her husband in Marion, South Carolina. She loves classical and religious music, composing music, songwriting, lyric-writing, playing the keyboard, piano, guitar, arts, crafts, knitting, crocheting, sewing, quilting, calligraphy, gardening, gourmet cooking, vocal artist, teaching, and writing.