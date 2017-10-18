Bestselling Author Arthur P. Vavoudis Writes Book for Bird Lovers and a Letter for Children

Birds are natural wonders of nature. The way they move, feed and fly just brings a lot of surprise and delight to many bird watchers. This fascination of the author, Arthur P. Vavoudis, with birds was reflected in his book, “Velvet the Crow”. This book is more like a little of everything – fun, facts and learning.



Many of the writings in this book were influenced by the author’s interest and experiences as a bird watcher. It showcases the exciting tale and the many things perceived by the crow, Velvet. It also gives information as well as drawings on the several types of birds and serves as reference guide. This book is certainly a very practical source of creative and enjoyable story for children as well as facts for bird lovers.



Using his background knowledge on the mechanism of addiction, the author also includes in his book a letter that should be read by parents, teachers or any significant adults to children. The message conveyed in the letter will bridge the child’s idea about drug addiction and will allow them to realize they should never get involved in drug abuse.



“Velvet the Crow” was one of the titles exhibited in the 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair – Print, which was held last October 11, 2017.



Velvet the Crow

Written by Arthur P. Vavoudis

Published by CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform

Published date 2009

Paperback price $5.49



About the Author

Arthur P. Vavoudis is an avid bird watcher. He contributed to the Connecticut Breeding Bird Atlas and worked as a docent at Connecticut Audubon Coastal Center. He wrote the best seller “Mechanism of Inflation”. He was a Neurophysicist and has made many discoveries. At the age of 3, he thought that meanness was a false role people played to avoid painful thoughts and repressed memories. And that it was a curable illness. He went on to discover the mechanism of addiction, the physiology of prejudice, and physics and chemistry of signal transport through axons (nerves). He wrote the hit song “I’ll Be There” which was a letter to his wife and gave it to the “Pips” through their house keeper for credit. He also postulates that the hearing of voices is a lack of norepinephrine, noradrenaline in parts of the brain, making part of the brain sleep and dream while that person is wide-awake. In his capacity as an independent psychological researcher he convinced the authorities to pardon Patty Hurst, she was obviously a victim. He is married to Julia Sardi Vavoudis. He is also the author of the books: “Velvet the Crow” & “The Wizard’s Stone”.