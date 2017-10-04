A Crow Named Velvet Brings Readers on a Journey from Bird Watching to Youth Addiction Prevention

The neurophysicist Arthur P. Vavoudis undeniably made several discoveries and wrote many books that are truly of merit. One of his most outstanding and interesting written works is the book, “Velvet the Crow”. It is packed with a lot of exciting fun reads and useful information.



The book includes a fascinating short story of the various experiences and observations of a crow named Velvet. This part of the book will surely engage a lot of kids since the story was interwoven based on the author’s exposure to bird watching.



The book also provides a Bird Feeder ID Guide that will significantly help and enrich many birding enthusiasts and bird watchers. The author himself created several of the black and white illustrations.



“Velvet the Crow” also includes an essential letter that explains addiction. It calls on children to avoid drugs and educates them on the odd effects of addiction in order to prevent them from using drugs.



“Velvet the Crow” is good choice for those who seek a valuable and enjoyable book. The content of the book will certainly give many insights and bring delight to readers. This is a good addition to one’s collection of great books.



Velvet the Crow will be displayed in the coming 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair - Print on October 11, 2017. Be there and grab a copy!



Velvet the Crow

Written by Arthur P. Vavoudis

Published by CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform

Published date 2009

Paperback price $5.49



About the Author

Arthur P. Vavoudis is an avid bird watcher. He contributed to the Connecticut Breeding Bird Atlas and worked as a docent at Connecticut Audubon Coastal Center. He wrote the best seller “Mechanism of Inflation”. He was a Neurophysicist and has made many discoveries. At the age of 3, he thought that meanness was a false role people played to avoid painful thoughts and repressed memories. And that it was a curable illness. He went on to discover the mechanism of addiction, the physiology of prejudice, and physics and chemistry of signal transport through axons (nerves). He wrote the hit song “I’ll Be There” which was a letter to his wife and gave it to the “Pips” through their house keeper for credit. He also postulates that the hearing of voices is a lack of norepinephrine, noradrenaline in parts of the brain, making part of the brain sleep and dream while that person is wide-awake. In his capacity as an independent psychological researcher he convinced the authorities to pardon Patty Hurst, she was obviously a victim. He is married to Julia Sardi Vavoudis. He is also the author of the books: “Velvet the Crow” & “The Wizard’s Stone”.