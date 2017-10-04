Author’s New Book Shares Touching Recollection and Tribute to His Late Father

Remembering Moz: Gracie & John Hamptons First Born aptly captures the picture of an extraordinary man and his rich family heritage. In this book, Codis Hampton II pours out his love and respect for the person who greatly influenced and left a lasting legacy in his life: his father.

Remembering Moz is a dedication, a biography and historical account all wrapped up in one for that person who influenced Codis Hampton II the most – his father, Codis “Moz” Hampton Sr. The author takes the readers not just to the beginning of his father’s life story, but also to the roots of his family, going back as far as the Civil War era. He gives the readers a candid account of his recollection growing up along his father and also exploring the impressions his father made on those he touched during his lifetime.

Remembering Moz is an extraordinary account about an extraordinary man with admirable kindness and generous personality and someone who always tried to enjoy life as he lived and worked in it. This man’s story is lovingly and respectfully told from someone who knew him intimately and someone who could give justice in representing him – his son.

Remembering Moz: Gracie & John Hampton’s First Born

Written by Codis Hampton II

Published by Outskirts Press

Published date October 23, 2015

Paperback price: $15.95



About the author

Codis Hampton II retired from civil service in 1996 and turned to his true love: writing. He is the author of Unchon-ni, a semibiographical tale about his military tour in Korea, and Gracie Hall-Hampton, the Arkansas Years, 1917-1953—a book about his grandmother’s life in the segregated South. Codis began broadcasting “Hamp’s Corner of America” via Blog Talk Radio in June of 2014 and released his third book, The Episodic Thoughts of Hamp, or a Blogger’s 1999-2014 Perspective, shortly thereafter. For more information about the author, visit www.blogtalkradio.com/HampsCornerOfAmerica/ or http://hcofa.net for a compilation of his works, interests, and musical taste.