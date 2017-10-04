Father recounts memories of the son he lost

John Munley was 22 when he suddenly passed away while jogging. He is a varsity swimmer at Michigan State University. An accomplished athlete and a student in good health, his death came in as a shock to his family and friends. It was completely unexpected and truly heartbreaking.

The book, Remembering A Son: Remembering John by Patrick Munley shows the profound impact of a tragic loss of a son. It details how the family and friends cope up with the unexpected loss, the stories of John’s wonderful living years, and the memories John left to them. It also includes a few of John’s personal writings that’ll move those who read the book into tears. It tells of the pain the love ones undergo through while accepting the fact that their beloved has forever left them, but also shares how to overcome such adversities.

Remembering A Son: Remembering John

Written by Patrick Munley

Published by Infinity Publishing

Published date July 15, 2011

About the author

Pat Munley was born and raised in Somerville, New Jersey. He attended Seton Hall University, where he received an undergraduate degree, and went to obtain a Ph.D. from the University of Maryland. He met his wife Mary Anne (Collins) Munley at Seton Hall and they have five children: Elizabeth Ann (Munley) Peot, Thomas Edward Munley, Michael Patrick Munley, John Patrick Munley, and Katherine Claire Munley. Pat is a Professor of Counselor Education and Counseling Psychology at Western Michigan University.