Doctor and Author Shares a Love-Centered Approach to Easing the Way to Wellness

A certain incident in David Montgomery’s life inspired him to pen the book, Loving to Heal: Easing the Way to Wellness. It talks about loving everything to ease healing and centers on positivity and looking on the bright side rather than the negative side.



Though the author initially writes the book for all care givers, personal or professional, he also believe everyone has an innate trait of caring, thus he writes not only for care givers but also for everyone. He believes in the power of loving, of loving the people around, loving the things each one has, of believing being loved, of believing that God loves everyone.



When in love and being loved, one tends to see things more brightly and happily. Instead of focusing on the negativities, love makes us see the positive. This is what the author thinks, and his book stresses the importance and the immeasurable benefits one gets through love. It is a how-to manual that provides guides as well as his wisdom and deep words that’ll aid care givers, and any individual, with the help they need. His knowledge in medical science is incorporated with his spiritual wisdom which makes his teachings effective and his work a valuable possession. It is truly a must have and the knowledge one may harness from it is practicable.



Loving to Heal: Easing the Way to Wellness

Written by David Montgomery

Published by Balboa Press

Published date June 2015

Paperback price $16.99



About the author



David Montgomery, MD, left a successful practice in obstetrics and gynecology to devote his attention to promoting wellness through love-focused coaching, workshops, and nature retreats. He is board certified in obstetrics and gynecology and in integrative holistic medicine. He lives in Akron, Ohio, with his wife, Jane.