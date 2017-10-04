Decoding Significant Dreams is Made Possible in this Very Helpful Book of Dreams

There are dreams that keep on repeating every single night, and there are dreams that are merely passing by. There are even dreams that are already forgotten upon waking up. Dreams have meanings and hidden messages. Dreams invade the mind and heart with the purpose of reaching out and disclosing some hidden message for the dreamer. Wise Dreams: Subtle Messages from the Inner Self, written by Rebecca Cleland, is a book that helps readers decode their dreams.

Wise Dreams: Subtle Messages from the Inner Self is a great resource for those who have been bothered by recurring dreams or subconscious thoughts. The book is a very interesting book that will open the minds and souls of the readers to the wonderful and alluring world of dreams. The author did a great job in putting together this intriguing, well-written and reader-friendly book, which makes a great addition to one’s shelf collection. One can never tell when one might need a dream interpreter anytime of the day.

Wise Dreams: Subtle Messages from the Inner Self is one of the titles expected to be displayed at the 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair. Said event will take place on October 11, 2017.

Wise Dreams: Subtle Messages from the Inner Self

Written by: Rebecca Cleland

Published by: Balboa Press

Published date: July 26, 2013

Paperback price: $11.82



About the author

Rebecca Cleland holds a Master of Library Science and a Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Arts from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville and has served as a librarian for more than twenty-two years at Isothermal Community College in Spindale, North Carolina. In addition, she performs Appalachian and Celtic folk music with Ben Seymour, her luthier husband of thirty-three years in the duo known as Gingerthistle, and makes pottery under the label Greenthorn Pottery, as well as creating jewelry for herself and friends. Becky and Ben share a home in Tyron, North Carolina, with two cats.