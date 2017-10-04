Novelist entertainingly delivers on the ramifications of genetic experimentation and human clones
Author reveals in his novel the conflicts experienced by supernatural creatures and genetic experimentation.
The book that gives the chills and thrills of a lifetime.
Blood Lust, a novel penned by Scott Sedjo, gives sci-fi readers the thrill of a lifetime. The novel deals with genetic experimentation, done by the young scientist, Dr. Brodiv, the creator of a human clone named Jean. The story is further complicated by the growth of and change in Jean. Eventually, Jean disappeared.
The story continues as the years passed and Dr. Brodiv and Jean met once again. The need to control one another is so great that emotions getting in the way are manipulated and made into bullets to wound one another. The story is narrated differently from different perspectives. The twists and turns in this novel will keep the readers reading for more.
Blood Lust is highly interesting and entertaining. This book has all the ingredients to make the perfect science fiction thriller that will be the talk for years to come. A real page-turner, the novel is highly recommended to science fiction fans. This book is a must-have and will be a great addition to one’s shelf collection.
Blood Lust is expected to be displayed at the 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair. The said event will take place on October 11, 2017.
Blood Lust
Written by: Scott Sedjo
Published by: Trafford Publishing
Published date: March 20, 2013
Paperback price: $10.70
About the author
Scott Sedjo is the author of the book, “Blood Lust”. He has a personal background and degrees in the fields of philosophy and psychology. He is fascinated by how and what people think and tried to incorporate that into his story. He is also interested in physics, biology, nutrition and archeology, all of which find a way into his books.
