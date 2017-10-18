Spiritual Writer Dr. Pauline Walley-Daniels Writes Book to Tell Readers of God’s Unfailing Presence

God never leaves. He is always there. No matter how tough and dark the road maybe, He endures. He brings hope and lights the way to every step of the journey that is taken. In the book The Holy Spirit: Power of the Spoken Word - Yours for the Asking, You Can Have It!, the author Dr. Pauline Walley-Daniels shares and teaches the exercise and purpose of speaking as well as the unfailing presence and love of God. The writings accounted in each page remind the readers that to live a meaningful, happy and peaceful life is to have and experience God from within. Embracing the Holy Spirit openly allows acceptance of His will.

Trials and tests are not meant to break a soul but these are given to strengthen faith in Him and learn from those weakened times. This book, along with the other book, “The Holy Spirit: The Uniqueness of His Presence,” also include insights into freely expressing and intimately knowing God and understanding the journey with Him.

General readers will certainly gain a vivid realization of God’s everlasting love through His words and the challenges that are laid. This book will empower and bring a reflection on living a life with Him. This is a very well-written account.



The Holy Spirit: Power of the Spoken Word - Yours for the Asking, You Can Have It! is a highly recommended book for those who are seeking enlightenment of their path’s direction and the adversities that come along their way. This is a good Christian read.



The Holy Spirit: Power of the Spoken Word - Yours for the Asking, You Can Have It! was one of the titles exhibited in the 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair, which was held last October 11, 2017.



The Holy Spirit: Power of the Spoken Word - Yours for the Asking, You Can Have It!

Written by Dr. Pauline Walley-Daniels

Published by Outskirts Press

Published date August 12, 2015

Paperback price $11.95

About the Author

Pauline Walley-Daniels, PhD, is an ordained prophetic deliverance apostle who teaches the word of God with dramatic demonstrations. She is the president of Pauline Walley Evangelistic Ministries and Christian Communications and the CEO of the Pauline Walley Deliverance Bible Institute as well as the Prophetic Deliverance Training and Theological Institute, which includes the School of Intensive Training for Leadership and the School of Deliverance in New York. Dr. Pauline is affiliated with the Christian International Ministries Network and is the vice president of Fellowship of Ministers International. Dr. Pauline serves on the Christian Life Educators Network board of regency. She is affiliated with International Coalition of Apostles, and also with Morris Cerullo World Evangelism. She holds a master’s degree in journalism and a PhD in pulpit communications and expository preaching. Dr. Pauline is the author of twenty-one books and is married to Rev. Frederick Daniels of Overcomers’ House Prophetic Deliverance Church in the Bronx of New York.