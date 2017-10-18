Christian Author Instills Fear in His New Book about Christ’s Second Coming

It was just another ordinary day in March, and everyone’s facing their daily routines. It was still the same old day filled with the same old activities and people for a man working in a nationally known computer company when an unthinkable happened. At 3 PM, some employees in his office started vanishing into thin air. And it’s not just happening there. Worldwide, people are also disappearing without traces — even newborn babies. Predictions of what happened started circulating, but no one knew what really happened.

The book “Second Chance: A Story of One Man’s Attempt to Get Into Heaven After the Second Coming of Jesus Christ, the World’s Savior” written by Gary Vochatzer centers on a man’s, and his family’s, struggle to enter heaven after Christ’s Second Coming. It details the possible happenings when He returns and shows the anguish of those who were caught off guard. The author has one purpose in mind when writing his book, to scare, and the vivid descriptions on the book effectively sowed fear to readers. His rich description and keen details on the events of his novel makes the book great and entertaining. Truly, a good read.

“Second Chance: A Story of One Man’s Attempt to Get Into Heaven After the Second Coming of Jesus Christ, the World’s Savior” was one of the books displayed at the 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair which took place last October 11, 2017.

About the author

Gary Vochatzer is married, a Christian since 1966, church member, and insurance broker since 1962. He has kept a daily prayer journal for 24 years and daily journal for 30 years. He has written poems, short stories, Biblical statements, songs and Statements of Conscience. He has five books published and five books ready to publish.