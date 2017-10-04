Christian author pens powerful book on Christ’s Second Coming

It’s the 9th day of March. Just another ordinary yet cold day for a man who works in a computer company. He faces the same set of work, sees the same faces of people — nothing new, just another day he has to deal with. However, the monotony changed when at 3 PM, out of nowhere, a number of people from his company completely vanished. Dumbfounded yet still clinging to his rational thoughts, he believes that it’s not a big deal and will be solved within hours. But it’s not just his officemates that are disappearing. People all over the world are vanishing into thin air as well, all at the same time. Who did this and why are there only a few affected?

Gary Vochatzer’s Second Chance: A Story of One Man’s Attempt to Get Into Heaven After the Second Coming of Jesus Christ, the World’s Savior is a spine-tingling yet enlightening novel of an ordinary man’s struggle, even going to the extent of giving his own life, to redeem himself and get into heaven upon learning of Christ’s Second Coming. The story centers on a man and his family’s agony, along with their community, who did not expect the event and how they attempt to right the wrong and ask for a second chance. The book instills fear, as what the author wants, to send a message to readers about the imminent event and how they may still change their current unpleasant deeds and be spiritually prepared for His return. Its contents are richly described as details of what may possibly happen when He returns are vividly portrayed in the book, and though it is a work of fiction, it tells of Christ’s Second Coming which holds true in the Christian belief. It is an entertaining book worth indulging into and at the same time, a powerful book that can open one’s mind.

Second Chance: A Story of One Man’s Attempt to Get Into Heaven After the Second Coming of Jesus Christ, the World’s Savior

Written by Gary Vochatzer

Published by Westbow Press

Published date April 2017

About the author

Gary Vochatzer is married, a Christian since 1966, church member, and insurance broker since 1962. He has kept a daily prayer journal for 24 years and daily journal for 30 years. He has written poems, short stories, Biblical statements, songs and Statements of Conscience. He has five books published and five books ready to publish.