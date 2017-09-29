Park Inn by Radisson Kyiv Troyitska is now open

Park Inn by Radisson, the colorful and dynamic mid-scale hotel brand of Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group, announces the opening of the first Park Inn by Radisson Troyitska in Kyiv. This is Carlson Rezidor’s fourth hotel in Ukraine and third in Kyiv city.

Situated in Kyiv center, a few steps from the National Olympic Stadium, the new Park Inn by Radisson Troyitska offers an international mid-scale hotel experience. The Olympic National Sports Complex and Olympic business center, other historical and cultural attractions such as St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Cathedral, Concert Palace Ukraine, Kyiv Fortress, and Kyiv National Academic Theatre of Operetta are all nearby.

Located on Troyitska Square, Park Inn by Radisson Troyitska is built by the real estate and development business division of Smart-Holding. The hotel is just a one-minute walk from the Olimpiyska Metro Station and close to public transport stops and railway stations. The International Airport Kyiv Zhulyany (IEV) is eight kilometers away.

“Park Inn by Radisson is a fresh and energetic mid-market hotel brand built on choice, connectivity and community,” said Michel Stalport, Area Senior Vice President of Eastern Europe & Russia at Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group. “We see a growing popularity for the Park Inn by Radisson brand across Eastern Europe and the world, as international travelers are looking for an affordable but high-quality hotel experience. We are grateful to our investors, Smart-Holding company, for choosing Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group as their preferred partner to grow further in Kyiv, and look forward to showcasing the best of our ’Adding Color to Life‘ service philosophy.”

“Park Inn by Radisson Kyiv Troyitska is our first investment project in the hotel industry, which is an attractive business segment for us,” said Alexey Pertin, CEO of Smart-Holding. “Rooms in a downtown hotel of this category will always be in demand. I am sure that, together with Carlson Rezidor, we can offer our guests a competitive project that fully meets international standards. The hotel will complement the ensemble of Troyitska Square, which we renovated on the eve of UEFA EURO 2012 Final.”

The hotel’s 196 rooms feature stylish décor with ample work space, essential amenities for a comfortable and uncomplicated stay. Guests can enjoy a delicious breakfast in the third-floor restaurant, with a great city view, or have a drink in the bar with a spacious terrace. Six meeting rooms perfectly accommodate a wide range of meetings for six to 14 guests. Resident guests will have complimentary access to the hotel fitness center. Park Inn by Radisson offers free, high-speed Wi-Fi access throughout the hotel.

Juris Zudovs, General Manager of the Park Inn by Radisson Troyitska, added: “We are excited to open the Park Inn by Radisson hotel in the city. Park Inn by Radisson Troyitska brings a truly innovative experience to the market, composed of stunning design, a meeting concept, and a delightful food and drinks offer. ‘Adding Color to Life’ is the ultimate brand promise, and we are looking forward to showcasing our modern take on genuine hospitality.”

The Park Inn by Radisson Troyitska is operated by The Rezidor Hotel Group.

More information on the hotel available at www.parkinn.com/hotel-kyiv/

About Park Inn® by Radisson

Park Inn by Radisson® is a colorful, dynamic, midscale hotel brand providing a hassle-free and easy hotel experience. Friendly. Positive. Vibrant. Uncomplicated. Park Inn by Radisson is designed for modern travelers. The brand adds color to life through flexible and functional spaces, staff and energy at any of its 140+ hotels across the globe.

Park Inn by Radisson is a part of Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group, which also includes Quorvus Collection, Radisson Blu®, Radisson®, Radisson RED, Park Plaza® and Country Inns & Suites By CarlsonSM. For more information and reservations visit, www.parkinn.com. Connect with Park Inn by Radisson on social media: @ParkInn on Twitter, @ParkInnbyRadisson on Instagram and Facebook.com/ParkInn

About The Rezidor Hotel Group

The Rezidor Hotel Group is one of the most dynamic hotel companies in the world, and a member of the Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group. The group features a portfolio of 480 hotels, with over 106,000 rooms in operation or under development in 80+ countries.

Rezidor operates the core brands Radisson Blu® and Park Inn® by Radisson in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), along with the Club CarlsonSM loyalty program for frequent hotel guests. In early 2014, and together with Carlson, Rezidor launched the new brands Radisson RED (lifestyle select) and Quorvus Collection (luxury). In 2016, Rezidor acquired 49% of prizeotel. Rezidor has an industry-leading Responsible Business Program, and was named one the World’s Most Ethical Companies by the US think-tank Ethisphere.

In November 2006, Rezidor was listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm, Sweden. HNA Tourism Group Co. Ltd., a division of HNA Group Co. Ltd. – a Fortune Global 500 company with operations across aviation, tourism, hospitality, finance and online services among other sectors – became the majority shareholder in December 2016.

The Rezidor Hotel Group and its brands employ 43,700 people in EMEA, and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

For more information, visit www.rezidor.com

Twitter @carlsonrezidor

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/2364

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/carlsonrezidormoments/

About Smart-Holding

Smart-Holding is one of the largest investment groups in Ukraine, specializing in key industries including metallurgy, oil and gas, shipbuilding, agriculture and real estate. The Group’s investment activities are focused on investments in Ukraine.

For more information, visit www.smart-holding.com

FB (Russian) https://www.facebook.com/SmartHoldingCompany

FB (English) https://www.facebook.com/SmartHoldingUkraine

Twitter https://twitter.com/smart_holding

Google+ https://plus.google.com/+Smartholding_Ukraine