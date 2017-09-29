Travis Scott And Romeo Santos Round Out Mtv’s All-Star “Trl” Launch Week Line-Up Live On Friday, October 6 At 3:30 P.M. Et

MTV announced Travis Scott and Romeo Santos, King of Bachata, will round out the all-star “TRL” launch week line-up and perform live on Friday, October 6 at 3:30 p.m. ET. They join previously announced premiere week guests and performers Ed Sheeran, Migos, Noah Cyrus, Playboi Carti, PRETTYMUCH, Demi Lovato, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Yachty and Why Don’t We. “TRL” will air LIVE weekdays at 3:30 p.m. ET from MTV’s newly expanded Times Square studio. The premiere will air commercial free.

“TRL” is hosted by DC Young Fly and the TRL squad which includes Tamara Dhia, Amy Pham, Erik Zachary, Lawrence Jackson and content creators such as Liza Koshy and The Dolan Twins.

“TRL” is a daily live show that will air from the network’s iconic Times Square studio and become the prime destination for youth culture and a meeting point for millions of fans. The show will bring teen passion points to life, while continuing to incorporate audience requests. “TRL” will also integrate linear, social and digital elements to include a daily pre-show on Facebook, a post-show on Facebook and YouTube, a daily live stream on Live.ly and Musical.ly, a twice-a-week pop quiz show on Musical.ly, and various “TRL” social content across Instagram, Twitter, etc.

