New Book Reveals the Truth and Events about the Post-Korean War Trial of George C. Schreiber

In the book Command Influence: A Story of Korea and the Politics of Injustice, the author retrospectively takes the readers 50 years back to a time that is of paramount importance and one that should not be left untold. The author recounts his experience as a young Judge Advocate General’s Corps officer and the events that have unfolded during the controversial trial of George C. Schreiber.



The book provides eye-opening content on the issues and injustices that occurred in the years the author was posted in South Korea. The book is such an eye- and mind-opening read in such a way that it, no holds barred, presents the issues and injustices that have happened in the past but are however still existing and pressing issues in today’s generation.



This read is surely recommended for every discriminating reader especially those seeking for literature that will surely leave them confounded and enlightened.



Command Influence: A Story of Korea and the Politics of Injustice by Robert A. Shaines has been presented as one of the many astonishing reads in the 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair held last October 11, 2017.



Command Influence: A Story of Korea and the Politics of Injustice

Written by: Robert A. Shaines

Published by: Outskirts Press

Published date: November 22, 2010

About the Author:

Robert A. Shaines is a practicing lawyer in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. He has been practicing law for over fifty years. In 2010, he was awarded the Korean Service Medal by the President of the Republic of Korea. He is the author of Command Influence: A Story of Korea and the Politics of Injustice, a non-fiction book on his experiences in Korea as a young Air Force Judge Advocate General’s Corps officer and Secrets, In a Time of Peace which is a work of fiction based on his experiences working for the Defense Nuclear Agency in the former Soviet Union from 1992 to 1996.