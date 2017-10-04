A Story of Korea, the Politics of Injustice and Ego Detailed in Revealing Tell-All Book

The book Command Influence: A Story of Korea and the Politics of Injustice is a detailed account of the author’s first-hand experience and the events that unfolded during the trial of George C. Schreiber in South Korea.



George C. Schreiber was a twenty-five year old second lieutenant in charge of an Air Police guard unit in Pusan, Korea. Before his placement in the military, he was a fine man teaching fifth and sixth grade in Brookfield, Illinois. A year later, he had been charged with the murder of a Korean civilian and found guilty by court martial. Robert A. Shaines, then a young inexperienced JAG officer, was unable to prevent his client from being convicted and victimized by the justice system.



After fifty years, after a long reflection and much experience, the author looks back at all the events and meticulously recounts that entire chapter with clarity, insight and objectivity, not leaving any minute detail unaccounted.



This read is recommended for readers seeking for quality eye-opening content that will surely open their minds to the injustice that happened decades ago but is somehow alive in this generation.



Command Influence: A Story of Korea and the Politics of Injustice by Robert A. Shaines is one of the many fascinating and enlightening literature that will be presented in the 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair on October 11, 2017.



Command Influence: A Story of Korea and the Politics of Injustice

Written by: Robert A. Shaines

Published by: Outskirts Press

Published date: November 22, 2010

Paperback price: $26.95



About the Author:



Robert A. Shaines is a practicing lawyer in Portsmouth, New Hampshire and has been an attorney for fifty years. He and his wife own a horse farm and after lifetime of riding and a few accidents, he quit riding and took up writing. He is the author of the non-fiction book Command Influence: A Story of Korea and the Politics of Injustice and Secrets, In A Time of Peace which is a fictional work based on facts. In 2010, he was awarded the Korean Service Medal by the President of the Republic of Korea.