Attorney and Author Robert A. Shaines Pens a Story About Saving the World from Nuclear Panic

Secrets, In a Time of Peace is a book that contains a very exciting account of the efforts of the countries Russia, Israel, China and the United States to save the world from a nightmare caused by nuclear weapons. It was discovered that there were 68 plutonium bombs that went missing from the nuclear arsenal of the Soviet Union when it collapsed. Thus it became very important that the bombs be found and secured away from the control of the terrorist groups without causing the world to panic.

The book is grounded in factual events following the fall of the Soviet Union and provides a solid background of the geopolitical realities of the modern time with characters that are believable and occasionally larger than life. It describes the efforts of many patriotic persons from various nations joining together towards the same objective. What are the secrets? In whose possession do these missing bombs go?

This book is truly a fantastic read! It is hard to put the book down as it leads readers to concern, questions and solutions. The author has indeed displayed an incredible knowledge of the world of geopolitics by the creation of his characters. The story builds an intensity that makes it fun and enjoyable to read.

Secrets, In a Time of Peace was presented as one of the titles at the 2017 Frankfurt Intl. Book Fair held last October 11, 2017.



Secrets, In a Time of Peace

Written by Robert A. Shaines

Published by CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform

Published date February 12, 2013

Paperback price $18.95



About the Author

Robert A. Shaines was involved as a contractor in the early 1990’s with the Defense Nuclear Agency, under the authority of the Secretary of Defense, working in the former Soviet Union for the implementation of the Cooperative Threat Reduction Treaty with Russia. His experiences and learnings in those years are reflected in his book of fiction based upon recorded facts. He is an attorney in Portsmouth NH.