Author Writes an Account of How Countries Unite to Save the World

The book, Secrets, In a Time of Peace, narrates an exciting account of the efforts made by the countries China, Russia, Israel and the United States to save the world from nuclear nightmare.

It is grounded in factual events following the fall of the Soviet Union and gives a solid background of the geopolitical realities of the modern time with characters that are believable. When the Soviet Union collapsed, it was discovered that 68 plutonium bombs were missing from its nuclear arsenal.

It then became imperative that the bombs be found right away making sure that they are secured away from terrorists. What made it more challenging is that they had to do that without causing the world to panic. The book tells of the efforts of many patriotic persons from diverse nations joined together to achieve peace.

This book is truly a page-turner! It is difficult to stop reading as it leads readers to concern, questions and solutions making it more interesting to read as the story progresses. The author has displayed an incredible knowledge of the world of geopolitics by the creation of his plot and characters. It is a highly recommendable catch for readers who want to learn about modern political history.

Secrets, In a Time of Peace will be presented as one of the titles at the 2017 Frankfurt Intl. Book Fair this coming October 11, 2017. Hurry and grab a copy now!



Secrets, In a Time of Peace

Written by Robert A. Shaines

Published by CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform

Published date February 12, 2013

Paperback price $18.95



About the Author

Robert A. Shaines was involved in the early 1990’s as a contractor with the Defense Nuclear Agency, under the authority of the Secretary of Defense. He was working in the former Soviet Union to implement the Cooperative Threat Reduction Treaty with Russia. Much of what he experienced and learned at that time is reflected in his book — a work of fiction based upon recorded facts. He is currently an attorney in Portsmouth NH.