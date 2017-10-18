Author Pens Significant Past Events of a Family and the Story of Unjust Death of Two Ancestors and Accused Perpetrators
The book details the important generational events of the Lavender family as well as the true story of the murder of his ancestors and the unjust death of the accused killers.
Embrace the past and be glorious.
The book, “Honorable Heritage: A Book of Family Folklore”, is a straightforward account of the Lavender’s family links as well as the stories of some of his ancestors. It draws back the author’s roots and origin which will surely hint and engage readers to realize and understand the essence of family diversity and bond.
The book also candidly details some of the chronological events and folklore that brought many ups and downs to his ancestors as well as shaped up the family’s history. The author’s personal writings also presented many of his discoveries and learning about his own family. His documentation includes the double unlawful killing of his ancestors in Watkinsville, Georgia and the untimely death of the accused killers. General readers will certainly find many interesting insights in this book in which they can reflect and relate to their own line of family beginnings, identity and history. This is a very well-written book.
Honorable Heritage: A Book of Family Folklore is a highly recommended book for those who are on a similar direction of willingly recording, knowing and gaining more knowledge about their own family stories. This is a good read.
Honorable Heritage: A Book of Family Folklore was one of the titles exhibited in the 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair, which was held last October 11, 2017.
Honorable Heritage: A Book of Family Folklore
Written by Billy Boyd Lavender
Published by iUniverse
Published date April 17, 2015
Paperback price $15.95
About the Author
Billy Boyd Lavender first discovered his love for writing while serving as a radioman in the US Navy (1969–1977). In this field, accuracy was essential for ship-to-shore communication. He then easily transitioned from the teletype to the computer and published works. He resides in Watkinsville, Georgia.
