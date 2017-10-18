Author Pens Significant Past Events of a Family and the Story of Unjust Death of Two Ancestors and Accused Perpetrators

The book, “Honorable Heritage: A Book of Family Folklore”, is a straightforward account of the Lavender’s family links as well as the stories of some of his ancestors. It draws back the author’s roots and origin which will surely hint and engage readers to realize and understand the essence of family diversity and bond.



The book also candidly details some of the chronological events and folklore that brought many ups and downs to his ancestors as well as shaped up the family’s history. The author’s personal writings also presented many of his discoveries and learning about his own family. His documentation includes the double unlawful killing of his ancestors in Watkinsville, Georgia and the untimely death of the accused killers. General readers will certainly find many interesting insights in this book in which they can reflect and relate to their own line of family beginnings, identity and history. This is a very well-written book.



Honorable Heritage: A Book of Family Folklore is a highly recommended book for those who are on a similar direction of willingly recording, knowing and gaining more knowledge about their own family stories. This is a good read.



Honorable Heritage: A Book of Family Folklore was one of the titles exhibited in the 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair, which was held last October 11, 2017.



Honorable Heritage: A Book of Family Folklore

Written by Billy Boyd Lavender

Published by iUniverse

Published date April 17, 2015

Paperback price $15.95



About the Author

Billy Boyd Lavender first discovered his love for writing while serving as a radioman in the US Navy (1969–1977). In this field, accuracy was essential for ship-to-shore communication. He then easily transitioned from the teletype to the computer and published works. He resides in Watkinsville, Georgia.