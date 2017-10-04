Author Chronicles a Family History and an Account of Murder and Injustice

Many stories from generation to generation have stood the test of time including those that tell the origin and historical accounts of great-great family ancestors. In the book, “Honorable Heritage: A Book of Family Folklore”, readers are introduced to a compilation of narrations of past events and folklore of a family in Georgia — the Lavender family. The author, Billy Boyd Lavender, openly shared in the pages of this book the chronicle of his own family history and genealogical records. His work presents some of the essential details given by his mother, Ruby Neal Hardigree Lavender, and a trace of their family lineage.



Part of the book deeply reveals some of the most exclusive and intricate discussions of the experiences, truths and odds of some of his family ancestors. His writings also focused on the nonfictional stories in the 1905 events including the murder of two of his ancestors and the loss of innocent lives of the accused perpetrators.



Honorable Heritage: A Book of Family Folklore is a valuable read not only to the related significant persons and family but also to the readers who have great interest in understanding the unique link of every family. The important details of events were very well accounted by the author and will certainly provide a lot of inspiration for each family to know and learn their own stories and heritage.



Honorable Heritage: A Book of Family Folklore

Written by Billy Boyd Lavender

Published by iUniverse

Published date April 17, 2015

Paperback price $15.95



About the Author

Billy Boyd Lavender first discovered his love for writing while serving as a radioman in the US Navy (1969–1977). In this field, accuracy was essential for ship-to-shore communication. He then easily transitioned from the teletype to the computer and published works. He resides in Watkinsville, Georgia.