Retired Medical Practitioner Shares an Amazing True Story

A Simple Seller of Noodles unveils the gripping true story of SamSan, an illegitimate Vietnamese peasant in Cambodia who survived attempted infanticide to become a highly sought after interpreter in the Cambodian and US military.

For a period of twenty-five years, C. B. Skelton collected first-hand accounts from SamSan to compile this amazing book which reveals SamSan’s fall from favor and ensuing imprisonment; his dramatic release by the Khmer Rouge, only to be caught up in Pol Pot’s death march.

We then see his family fracture and sadistic serfdom under Khmer Rouge rule prior to his dramatic escape to freedom in Thailand, and then the United States. SamSan’s recognition of God’s hand in his many escapes from death is clearly shown.



About the Author:



C. B. Skelton was born in 1926, the tenth of a dozen children sired by Newton A. Skelton, and the fifth born to Newton’s second wife, Rosa. He is a veteran of World War II and a retired family practitioner who served more than forty-two years in the small town of Winder, Georgia. His practice included all facets of medicine. During the final three years of his medical practice, he began to write an unusual column – a weekly, rhymed feature for the Barrow Eagle. That column has endured for twenty-three years in two succeeding newspapers. He works with the Gideons International to spread the Scriptures worldwide. Until recently, he conducted frequent Bible studies or musical programs, and taught Sunday school.

