Vivian Wulf’s New Children’s Book Gives an Insight into the Birth and Life of Christ

The book, It Was the Night Before Christ’s Birth, which was written by Vivian Wulf, is a children’s book that recounts the story of how Jesus Christ was conceived and born. It also tells the story of His life and how He performed miracles and helped those who are in need. The story mostly took place in Jerusalem. The readers will find the book interesting and will give them wonderful insights about the conception, birth, and life of Christ.

The story is a simplified version of the bible stories about the life of Jesus Christ.

This children’s book is written in poem structure and is quite marvelous to read. The sound of the rhyming words is enough to keep the children’s attention and the stories inside are very interesting and entertaining. Both the children and adults will be fascinated to read them. The stories about the miracles performed by Jesus Christ are very fascinating and quite amazing to read.

This book is a must-have for children and parents alike. It has moral values for children to learn.

It Was the Night Before Christ’s Birth was one of the titles exhibited at the 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair. The event took place last October 11, 2017. Grab a copy of this enjoyable book.



It Was the Night Before Christ’s Birth

Written by: Vivian Wulf

Published by: WestBow Press

Published date: March 16, 2017

Paperback price: $9.64



About the author

Vivian Wulf lives in Bloomington, Illinois and Port Charlotte, Florida. She lives with her husband and enjoys the bible and her talks with Jesus throughout the day.