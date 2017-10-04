A Religious Children’s Book To Cheer Up The Little Ones During The Christmas Holidays

It Was the Night Before Christ’s Birth, a children’s book written by Vivian Wulf, tells the story of how Jesus Christ was born, the struggles His parents experienced prior to His birth and the miraculous and kind deeds He have done to the people of Jerusalem, may they be believers or not. The book starts with Mary and Joseph’s travel towards Jerusalem for a place to stay and for Mary to give birth. It follows the life of Christ and His accomplishments and the miracles He performed.

This is a wonderful storybook for children, as it is full of moral lessons and colorful illustrations. The readers will surely find the pages quite attractive and the words very comprehensible. It is written in poem structure with rhymes that children will find enjoyable to read and listen (when read to them). This is a must-have for parents who want their children to know Jesus Christ and His very significant role in the lives of Christians.

It Was the Night Before Christ’s Birth is one of the titles expected to be exhibited at the 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair. This event will take place on October 11, 2017. Grab a copy of this enjoyable book and save the date.



It Was the Night Before Christ’s Birth

Written by: Vivian Wulf

Published by: WestBow Press

Published date: March 16, 2017

Paperback price: $9.64



About the author

Vivian Wulf lives in Bloomington, Illinois and Port Charlotte, Florida. She lives with her husband and enjoys the bible and her talks with Jesus throughout the day.