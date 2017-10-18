Author Tells a Tale of Courage and Perseverance of a Man in the Corporate World

“The Foundation” was the first book written by the author, Zeno D. Edwards. It provides a tale that unravels the meaning of patience, persistence and humility. These values have been presented by the Black American character, Odell Williams, in his endeavour in the corporate world. With the teachings and support of his mother, he was grounded with the lessons of hard word, discipline as well as respect, and used this learning as motivation for him to finish his education and propel his way into the world of business.



The book is based on the real experiences of the author. Many of the insights he included in his writings are reflections of the positive and negative things he witnessed in the corporate world. This book will also introduce the readers the flow of setbacks that Odell encountered and how he, with the help of his wife, was able to manage and surpass those tough times. The importance of not giving up and continuously persevering amidst difficulties is highlighted in the book and will certainly bring encouragement to those who are on the same path of facing trials.



The Foundation is a highly recommended book for those who are eager to understand more about the corporate life. This is a good learning tool and an excellent source of inspiration.



The Foundation was one of the titles exhibited in the 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair – Print, which was held last October 11, 2017.



The Foundation

Written by Zeno D. Edwards

Published by Archway Publishing

Published date June 20, 2016

Paperback price $14.93



About the Author

Zeno D. Edwards earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from North Carolina Central University and an MBA from City University of Seattle. His diverse career has led him to serve in several leadership positions at five Fortune 500 companies and now as an adjunct professor at Strayer University. He currently resides in Morrisville. His favorite authors are Ayn Rand and John Grisham.